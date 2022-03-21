Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

103,864 KM

Details Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1654693981
  2. 1654693988
  3. 1654693995
  4. 1654694001
  5. 1654694007
  6. 1654694013
  7. 1654694027
  8. 1654694034
  9. 1654694067
  10. 1654694081
  11. 1654694110
  12. 1654694116
  13. 1654694164
  14. 1654694181
  15. 1654694189
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

103,864KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8680934
  • Stock #: 253534
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS9EW253534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 253534
  • Mileage 103,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 149,052 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 132,847 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 Progres...
 113,641 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory