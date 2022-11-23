$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
217,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9388069
- Stock #: 6769-1
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG1EC188681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,641 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9