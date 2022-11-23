Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

217,641 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Limited

Limited

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

217,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9388069
  • Stock #: 6769-1
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1EC188681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,641 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

