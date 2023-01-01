Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Patriot

159,225 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1695831581
  2. 1695831607
  3. 1695831614
  4. 1695831620
  5. 1695831629
  6. 1695831636
  7. 1695831678
  8. 1695831685
  9. 1695831692
  10. 1695831697
  11. 1695831706
  12. 1695831714
  13. 1695831720
  14. 1695831728
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475430
  • Stock #: 822883
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB1ED822883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 155,223 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 235,088 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Spark...
 88,159 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory