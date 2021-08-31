Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

135,022 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Unlimited Sport LOTS OF EXTRA GOODIES!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8022766
  • Stock #: 6580T
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG8EL226123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,022 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE. 


CUSTOM GRILL, BUMPERS, HOOD, LIGHT BAR, ROCK BARS, OVERSIZE TIRES, CUSTOM ALLOYS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, HARDTOP, AUTOMATIC, ETC. GOTTA SEE IT!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

