2014 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
613-836-3333
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000! CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE.
CUSTOM GRILL, BUMPERS, HOOD, LIGHT BAR, ROCK BARS, OVERSIZE TIRES, CUSTOM ALLOYS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, HARDTOP, AUTOMATIC, ETC. GOTTA SEE IT!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9