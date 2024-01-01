Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

171,486 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11458957
  2. 11458957
  3. 11458957
  4. 11458957
  5. 11458957
  6. 11458957
  7. 11458957
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,486KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWR2TF7EA360176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7251-1
  • Mileage 171,486 KM

Vehicle Description








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2023 Land Rover Defender X for sale in Stittsville, ON
2023 Land Rover Defender X 8,548 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 Honda CR-V LX 52,708 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Yukon SLE DIESEL! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 GMC Yukon SLE DIESEL! 68,135 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover