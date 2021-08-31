2014 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7838652

7838652 Stock #: 6524

6524 VIN: JF1GJAA6XEG025593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,041 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.