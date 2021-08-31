Menu
2014 Subaru Impreza

99,041 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2.0i Touring Package ONE OF A KIND IMPREZA!

2.0i Touring Package ONE OF A KIND IMPREZA!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838652
  • Stock #: 6524
  • VIN: JF1GJAA6XEG025593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,041 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS ONE HAS BEEN LIFTED! AMAZING GROUND CLEARANCE MAKES FOR EVEN BETTER WINTER DRIVING! STOCK SUSPENSION CAN BE PUT BACK IN IF NEEDED. 5 SPD MANUAL, A/C, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!

Vehicle Features

5 Speed Manual
AWD

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

