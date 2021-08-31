Menu
2014 Toyota Highlander

86,812 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

LOW KM XLE MODEL!

2014 Toyota Highlander

LOW KM XLE MODEL!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

86,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7897716
  Stock #: 6542
  VIN: 5TDJKRFH9ES048696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6542
  • Mileage 86,812 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




LOW KMS! LOADED XLE MODEL - NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, 8 PASSENGER, ALLOYS ETC!

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

