2014 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 8 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7897716

7897716 Stock #: 6542

6542 VIN: 5TDJKRFH9ES048696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6542

Mileage 86,812 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.