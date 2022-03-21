Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi Q7

154,577 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q7

2015 Audi Q7

3.0t sport vorsprung

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q7

3.0t sport vorsprung

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8685548
  2. 8685548
  3. 8685548
  4. 8685548
  5. 8685548
  6. 8685548
  7. 8685548
  8. 8685548
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

154,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8685548
  • Stock #: 6648
  • VIN: WA1WGCFE8FD026321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6648
  • Mileage 154,577 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED VOSRPRUNG EDITION! 7 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF, ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION.




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 34,753 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz M...
 119,949 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL L...
 140,475 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory