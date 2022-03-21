$27,999+ tax & licensing
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q7
3.0t sport vorsprung
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8685548
- Stock #: 6648
- VIN: WA1WGCFE8FD026321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
LOADED VOSRPRUNG EDITION! 7 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF, ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
