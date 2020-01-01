Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,212KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404189
  • Stock #: 295251
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7295251
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release

