Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

139,119 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AFFORDABLE SUV!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AFFORDABLE SUV!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 7869396
  2. 7869396
  3. 7869396
  4. 7869396
  5. 7869396
  6. 7869396
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7869396
  • Stock #: 6549
  • VIN: 2GNALAEK2F6414691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 139,119 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




POWER GROUP, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING ETC!



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2019 Honda CR-V LX 4...
 37,289 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2020 MINI 3 Door Coo...
 8,917 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 Lari...
 148,779 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory