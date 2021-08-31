2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 1 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7869396

7869396 Stock #: 6549

6549 VIN: 2GNALAEK2F6414691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 139,119 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

