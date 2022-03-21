Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

138,551 KM

Details Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1660592058
  2. 1660592069
  3. 1660592079
  4. 1660592087
  5. 1660592096
  6. 1660592102
  7. 1660592110
  8. 1660592120
  9. 1660592129
  10. 1660592138
  11. 1660592146
  12. 1660592155
  13. 1660592163
  14. 1660592172
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

138,551KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944720
  • Stock #: 369811
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK5F6369811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 369811
  • Mileage 138,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 138,551 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL
 156,978 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 179,256 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory