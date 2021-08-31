Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

145,810 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4x4

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8075686
  2. 8075686
  3. 8075686
  4. 8075686
  5. 8075686
  6. 8075686
  7. 8075686
  8. 8075686
  9. 8075686
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8075686
  • Stock #: 6578
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GXXFUA70305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,810 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE.(does not apply to all vehicles – call for information)


PERFECT SUV FOR CHEAP PAYMENTS! LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, 4WD, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, SAT RADIO, ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2018 Honda HR-V LX 6...
 49,576 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 114,309 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 101,030 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory