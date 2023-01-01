Menu
2015 Ford F-150

118,021 KM

Details

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PKG

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PKG

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212258
  • Stock #: 6928
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP2FFB09O23

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,021 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED CAB SPORT PKG, 4X4, 2.7L ECOBOOST, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

