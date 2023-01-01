$31,999+ tax & licensing
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT PKG
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10212258
- Stock #: 6928
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP2FFB09O23
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,021 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED CAB SPORT PKG, 4X4, 2.7L ECOBOOST, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9