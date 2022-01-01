Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

101,833 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 | XTR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 | XTR

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8105662
  2. 8105662
  3. 8105662
  4. 8105662
  5. 8105662
  6. 8105662
  7. 8105662
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8105662
  • Stock #: 6141-1
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4FKE91578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,833 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE.(does not apply to all vehicles – call for information)


SUPERCREW, XLT, WITH XTR PACKAGE, 5.0L V8, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS,4X4, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 47,934 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 LO...
 10,201 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX 350
 14,903 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory