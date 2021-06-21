Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

101,289 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

LX

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H3XFH000031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 101,289 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, BLUETOOTH, ETC.SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

