Westend Automotive
613-836-6786
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS
Location
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-6786
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
120,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8349444
- Stock #: 238782
- VIN: 5NPE24AF8FH238782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,788 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9