Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

120,788 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1647637558
  2. 1647637564
  3. 1647637574
  4. 1647637585
  5. 1647637592
  6. 1647637600
  7. 1647637614
  8. 1647637625
  9. 1647637633
  10. 1647637641
  11. 1647637650
  12. 1647637660
  13. 1647637668
  14. 1647637676
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349444
  • Stock #: 238782
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8FH238782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST
 69,398 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,430 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website