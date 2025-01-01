Menu
Looking for a versatile and practical vehicle that doesnt compromise on style? Check out this 2015 Kia Rondo EX, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek blue wagon offers a comfortable grey interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine. With only 90,258km on the odometer, this Rondo is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways.

The Kia Rondo EX boasts a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, while the wagon body style offers ample space for everything you need. The Rondo EX is known for its practicality, making it a fantastic choice for families and individuals alike. 613 Rides is proud to offer this reliable and stylish vehicle to our valued customers.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Kia Rondo EX:

Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 2L I4 engine.
Spacious Wagon Design: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip a breeze.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the vibrant blue exterior.
Comfortable Interior: Relax in the comfortable grey interior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

90,258 KM

$11,995

613 Rides

6230 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
90,258KM
VIN KNAHU8A3XF7087241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Kia Rondo