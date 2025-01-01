$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
613 Rides
6230 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
+16135140544
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and practical vehicle that doesn't compromise on style? Check out this 2015 Kia Rondo EX, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek blue wagon offers a comfortable grey interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine. With only 90,258km on the odometer, this Rondo is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways.
The Kia Rondo EX boasts a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, while the wagon body style offers ample space for everything you need. The Rondo EX is known for its practicality, making it a fantastic choice for families and individuals alike. 613 Rides is proud to offer this reliable and stylish vehicle to our valued customers.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Kia Rondo EX:
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 2L I4 engine.
- Spacious Wagon Design: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip a breeze.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the vibrant blue exterior.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the comfortable grey interior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
