Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Frontier

110,369 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 5416919
  2. 5416919
  3. 5416919
  4. 5416919
  5. 5416919
  6. 5416919
  7. 5416919
  8. 5416919
  9. 5416919
  10. 5416919
  11. 5416919
  12. 5416919
  13. 5416919
  14. 5416919
  15. 5416919
Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

110,369KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5416919
  • Stock #: 759348
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW6FN759348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 759348
  • Mileage 110,369 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Sliding Window
Reclining Seats
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2013 Ford Escape SEL
 93,061 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 149,619 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot 75...
 69,987 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory