2015 Nissan Frontier

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Off-Road Tires Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Power Brakes Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Sliding Window Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features 4th Door Bed Liner Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.