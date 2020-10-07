Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

100,907 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,907KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5939892
  Stock #: 836101
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV9FC836101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 836101
  • Mileage 100,907 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

