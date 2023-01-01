Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

160,566 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring Package TOURING

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring Package TOURING

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9465417
  • Stock #: 6842
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC2F3209719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6842
  • Mileage 160,566 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING PACKAGE WITH HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP, ETC!





SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

