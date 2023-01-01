$16,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i Touring Package TOURING
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9465417
- Stock #: 6842
- VIN: 4S4BSCDC2F3209719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 6842
- Mileage 160,566 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING PACKAGE WITH HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
