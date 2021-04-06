Menu
2016 Cadillac ATS

184,421 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2016 Cadillac ATS

2016 Cadillac ATS

Luxury Collection AWD

2016 Cadillac ATS

Luxury Collection AWD

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

184,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897873
  • Stock #: 139879
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX4G0139879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 139879
  • Mileage 184,421 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

