2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

118,369 KM

Details

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Platinum 7 pass , DVD , AWD, Loaded

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

118,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6634829
  • Stock #: 438644
  • VIN: 1GYS4KKJ9GR438644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 438644
  • Mileage 118,369 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Color TV
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

