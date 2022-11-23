Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

92,574 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Limited **COMING SOON** 200 LIMITED!

Limited **COMING SOON** 200 LIMITED!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432891
  • Stock #: 6864
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB7GN140330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,574 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER GROUP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAMERA.



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

