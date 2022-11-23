2016 Chrysler 200

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432891

9432891 Stock #: 6864

6864 VIN: 1C3CCCAB7GN140330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6864

Mileage 92,574 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.