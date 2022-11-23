$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited **COMING SOON** 200 LIMITED!
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9432891
- Stock #: 6864
- VIN: 1C3CCCAB7GN140330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6864
- Mileage 92,574 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER GROUP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAMERA.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
