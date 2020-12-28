Menu
2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4524309
  • Stock #: 16CVC
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E58GH005391
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This low milegae 2016 Honda Civic LX features heated seats, voice command, backup camera plus air, cruise, tilt, 6 speed transmission, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, power trunk, etc.  Immaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last picture).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus factory warranty until December 28, 2020.

 

No admin fee plus free Krown Rust Control included.  Financing available.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area since 1990.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

