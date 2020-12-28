This low milegae 2016 Honda Civic LX features heated seats, voice command, backup camera plus air, cruise, tilt, 6 speed transmission, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, power trunk, etc. Immaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last picture). Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus factory warranty until December 28, 2020.

No admin fee plus free Krown Rust Control included. Financing available. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating. Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area since 1990.