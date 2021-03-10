2016 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$41,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6817889

6817889 Stock #: 6346

6346 VIN: 1C4BJWFG3GL314831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sand

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,579 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.