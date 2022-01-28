$31,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8225007
- Stock #: 6633
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG9GL336948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 36,220 KM
Vehicle Description
OVERSIZE TIRES - CUSTOM RIMS - A/C - 6 SPD MANUAL - IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9