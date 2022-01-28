Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

36,220 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8225007
  • Stock #: 6633
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG9GL336948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 36,220 KM

Vehicle Description

OVERSIZE TIRES - CUSTOM RIMS - A/C - 6 SPD MANUAL - IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

