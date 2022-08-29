Menu
2016 Kia Rio

193,381 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

LX 6 SPEED - A/C - CRUISE

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

193,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236038
  • Stock #: 6535-1
  • VIN: KNADM5A36G6766055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,381 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

