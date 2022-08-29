$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2016 Kia Rio
2016 Kia Rio
LX 6 SPEED - A/C - CRUISE
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
193,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9236038
- Stock #: 6535-1
- VIN: KNADM5A36G6766055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,381 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9