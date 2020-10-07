Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

53,260 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX 7 PASSENGER | AWD

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX 7 PASSENGER | AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5842578
  • Stock #: 6225
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA54GG154126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 53,260 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!  AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


7 PASSENGER, AWD, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ETC!



Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

