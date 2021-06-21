Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

124,125 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L EX EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L EX EX AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 7417406
  2. 7417406
  3. 7417406
  4. 7417406
  5. 7417406
  6. 7417406
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417406
  • Stock #: 6350-1
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA18GG183951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 124,125 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, EX TRIM WITH HEATED LEATHER AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, RVERSE CAMERA, 2.0L TURBO! HARD TO BEAT THIS VALUE!



 

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2020 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 4,187 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 53,415 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 34,700 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory