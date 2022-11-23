Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

87,774 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2.0L LX+ ** COMING SOON** AWD!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432138
  • Stock #: 6856
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA13GG152000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 87,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L TURBO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAM, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

