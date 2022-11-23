$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L LX+ ** COMING SOON** AWD!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9432138
- Stock #: 6856
- VIN: 5XYPGDA13GG152000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 87,774 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L TURBO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAM, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
