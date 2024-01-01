Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>BEATIFUL LOW MILEAGE RX350!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2016 Lexus RX 350

90,125 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Lexus RX 350

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 10988483
  2. 10988483
  3. 10988483
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA1GC0100X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7056-1
  • Mileage 90,125 KM

Vehicle Description

BEATIFUL LOW MILEAGE RX350!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T BLACKTOP PACKAGE! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T BLACKTOP PACKAGE! 17,089 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 74,815 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue S 83,512 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX 350