2016 Lexus RX 350

84,664 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

*** COMING SOON *** FSPORT 3 PKG!

2016 Lexus RX 350

*** COMING SOON *** FSPORT 3 PKG!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9895718
  Stock #: 6934
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA2GC0230X0

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6934
  • Mileage 84,664 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED FSPORT3 WITH PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION, CAMERA, POWER GATE, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

