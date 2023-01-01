2016 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 6 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9895718

9895718 Stock #: 6934

6934 VIN: 2T2BZMCA2GC0230X0

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6934

Mileage 84,664 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.