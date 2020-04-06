Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD SUV GREAT PRICE!

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD SUV GREAT PRICE!

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$19,999

  • 86,557KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856202
  • Stock #: 6021
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX2GZ601319
SUV / Crossover
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder

AWD AND NICELY EQUIPPED!






BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH! *WITH A 7 DAY RETURN POLICY A 90 DAY WARRANTY AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY !!



Due to forced closures as a result of COVID 19, our ability to interact in person with our customers is temporarily suspended.  As a result of this and the new way of life that is likely to follow, we have adopted a simple and effective online purchasing experience for our buyers.



1. Pick your car



2. Contact us for history and condition reports pointing out any areas that are worn dinged scratched etc.



3. Get a live video walk around and virtual test drive of the vehicle.



4. Arrange payment method via bank transfer or online finance application.



5. We deliver your car! It's really that simple !



You will have the opportunity to assess and test drive the vehicle when it is dropped off, make sure it is as described in the condition report, if not send it back!  Most cars sold will have a 7 day return policy* - and a 90 day comprehensive warranty* to give you peace of mind and confidence with your purchase.

  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

