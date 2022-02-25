$27,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
LOW KMS | LOADED
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 6645
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM3GC653509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
AWD 7 PASSENGER SUV, LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, POWER GATE ETC!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT
