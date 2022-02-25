Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

51,405 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

LOW KMS | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

LOW KMS | LOADED

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8418891
  2. 8418891
  3. 8418891
  4. 8418891
  5. 8418891
  6. 8418891
  7. 8418891
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8418891
  • Stock #: 6645
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM3GC653509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6645
  • Mileage 51,405 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.  


AWD 7 PASSENGER SUV, LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, POWER GATE ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 57,120 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 71,631 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 45,714 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory