Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Stittsville, ON

2016 Nissan Rogue

119,937 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1709564279
  2. 1709564279
  3. 1709564279
  4. 1709564279
  5. 1709564279
  6. 1709564279
  7. 1709564279
  8. 1709564279
  9. 1709564279
  10. 1709564279
  11. 1709564279
  12. 1709564279
  13. 1709564279
  14. 1709564279
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,937KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT4GC816225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2016 Honda Civic EX for sale in Stittsville, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX 124,589 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 128,354 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 216,176 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue