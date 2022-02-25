Menu
2016 RAM 1500

130,856 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,856KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449425
  • Stock #: 246352
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG9GS246352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246352
  • Mileage 130,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

