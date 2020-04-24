Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring XT TOURING

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring XT TOURING

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,399KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4940058
  • Stock #: 6068
  • VIN: JF2SJHDC5GH438762
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!



REDUCED PRICING IN EFFECT UNTIL MAY 15TH!



AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY* 90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!


HARD TO FIND XT TURBO MODEL! HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH ETC!



Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

