$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2016 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring Package ---COMING SOON--- BOOK A RESERVATION

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,141KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5304008
  • Stock #: 6123
  • VIN: 4S3BNCG65G3006133
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!  AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, MOONROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

