2016 Toyota 4Runner

54,566 KM

Details

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED!

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6589459
  Stock #: 6330
  VIN: JTEBU5JR6G5396273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 54,566 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED LIMITED MODEL WITH SUPER LOW KMS! NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUTOOTH ETC.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

