2017 BMW 4 Series

75,543 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

440 I Xdrive

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,543KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7898490
  • VIN: WBA4P3C50HK528477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,543 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

