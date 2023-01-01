Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

168,075 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326705
  • Stock #: 1815B
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK6H6257012

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1815B
  • Mileage 168,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

