$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT *COMING SOON* SXT MODEL!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT *COMING SOON* SXT MODEL!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,380KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5052675
  • Stock #: 6081
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR625958
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM! 



REDUCED PRICING IN EFFECT !



AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


LOW MILEAGE 7 PASSENGER, STOW AND GO SEATING !



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

More inventory From Orr Motors

2019 Ford Fusion Ene...
 22,751 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ECODIE...
 75,846 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 129,987 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

