Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 4690014
  2. 4690014
  3. 4690014
  4. 4690014
  5. 4690014
  6. 4690014
  7. 4690014
  8. 4690014
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,123KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4690014
  • Stock #: 20_118
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3HFC63849
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Financing now available! This vehicle is being sold with a safety certificate. Own it today

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Additional Features
  • Sid
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2009 Hyundai Accent ...
 218,082 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2006 BMW 3 Series 323i
 203,679 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,924 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Send A Message