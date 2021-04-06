2017 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6969992

6969992 Stock #: 6352AR

6352AR VIN: 1FT7W3BT5HEE59562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.