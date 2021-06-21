Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

32,232 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Z71 SLE

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7490409
  • Stock #: 6429
  • VIN: 1GTV2MECXHZ114041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,232 KM

Vehicle Description

DOUBLE CAB, 4X4, SLE WITH Z71 PACKAGE, SUPER LOW KMS!




**ALL ADVERTISEDPRICES ARE CONTIGENT ON THE PURCHASEBEING FINANCEDTHROUGH ORR MOTORS AND ONE OF THE MANY LENDERS WE HAVE AVAILABLE INCLUDING MOST MAJOR BANKS. WE ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS AND CAN EASILY ARRANGE LOANS FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT!**





BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCHWITH AN AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY OR 90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY !!



Due toCOVID 19, our interactionsin person with ourcustomersneeds to be as limited and asresponsible as possible. As a result of this and the new way of life that we are adapting to, we have adopted a simple and effective online purchasing experience for our buyers that would prefer to not have to visit our office to purchase avehicle.



1. Pick your car



2. Contact us for history and condition reports pointing out any areas that are worn dinged scratched etc.



3. Get a live video walk around and virtual test drive of the vehicle.



4. Arrange payment method via bank transfer or online finance application.



5. We deliver your car. -It's really that simple !



You will have the opportunity to assess and test drive the vehicle when it is dropped off, make sure it is as described in the condition report, if not send it back!





  • Most cars sold will have an option for the buyer to purchase areturn policy or a90 day comprehensive warrantyto give you peace of mind and confidence with your purchase. Return Policy and 90 day warranty must be purchased as an option, price varies by make, model, year and mileage.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
