Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 4404180
  2. 4404180
  3. 4404180
  4. 4404180
  5. 4404180
  6. 4404180
  7. 4404180
  8. 4404180
  9. 4404180
  10. 4404180
  11. 4404180
  12. 4404180
  13. 4404180
  14. 4404180
  15. 4404180
  16. 4404180
Contact Seller

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,953KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4404180
  • Stock #: 185130
  • VIN: 1GT12UEY7HF185130
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Bose Sound System
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Sliding Window
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Quad Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 34,495 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta SE
 159,670 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 25,908 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Send A Message