2017 Kia Sedona

130,622 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

LX 8 PASSENGER!

2017 Kia Sedona

LX 8 PASSENGER!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8008116
  Stock #: 6585
  VIN: KNDMB5C16H6251367

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 130,622 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE. 


8 PASSENGER, POWER GROUP, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS ETC!



Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

