2017 Lexus RX 450h

0 KM

Details

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Hybrid!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6551
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




LOADED HYBRID WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

