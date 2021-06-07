2017 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 1 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7211282

7211282 Stock #: 6270-1

6270-1 VIN: JM3KFBCL6H0135110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 90,159 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.