Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-5

90,159 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 7211282
  2. 7211282
  3. 7211282
  4. 7211282
  5. 7211282
  6. 7211282
  7. 7211282
  8. 7211282
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7211282
  • Stock #: 6270-1
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL6H0135110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 90,159 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, GREAT FEATURES! HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2018 Ford EcoSport SE
 0 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 75,784 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry LE
 135,123 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory