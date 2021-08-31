2017 Mazda CX-9

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 6 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8022769

8022769 Stock #: 6589T

6589T VIN: JM3TCBDYXH0132363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 83,666 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

