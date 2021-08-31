Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

83,666 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
GT LOADED!

2017 Mazda CX-9

GT LOADED!

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8022769
  • Stock #: 6589T
  • VIN: JM3TCBDYXH0132363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 83,666 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE. 


LOADED GT MODEL! 7 PASSENGER AWD - GREAT VALUE IN AN AWD 7 PASS SUV THATS SUPER FUN TO DRIVE. SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

